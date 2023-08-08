Kiara Advani To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3? Viral Video Sparks Rumours

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her recent film Satyaprem Ki Katha. She is now in the limelight for a different reason. The actress was spotted at the Excel production office on the evening of August 8. This sparked rumours of her working with Farhan Akhtar on a film.

3 things you need to know

Farhan Akhtar has announced the new film Don 3 today (August 8).

The cast of the film is not been revealed yet.

It is being speculated that Ranveer Singh will be roped in for the role of protagonist.

Kiara Advani to share screen space with Ranveer Singh?

Farhan Akhtar piqued curiosity of the audience with the announcement of Don 3. The third part of the franchise will have a new cast. The director has confirmed that a new actor has been roped in to play the lead role. Media reports have claimed that Ranveer Singh will play the part. Now, it appears Kiara Advani is set to play the leading lady. In a new video going viral, the actress can be seen conversing with the producer.

The actress visited Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s office on August 8. The two are the minds behind the third instalment of Don. Kiara’s visit came hours after the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor unveiled the motion poster of the new film. This has raised speculations about Kiara joining the film’s cast.

Kiara Advani to replace Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa?

Another rumour that was set in motion after Shershaah’s actor visit to the Excel Production office, was her involvement in Jee Le Zaraa. It was recently reported that Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the film that was slated to star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as well. This meeting indicates she might be in talks to step into Priyanka's shoes. However, there has been no confirmation from the makers on either of these theories