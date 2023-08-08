Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Says New Actor Will Take Legacy Forward, Does Not Name Ranveer Singh

Farhan Akhtar shared the motion poster of Don 3 on Tuesday. The third part of the famed Don franchise will have him at the helm, marking his possible return to direction after over a decade. Now, in a new announcement, he has revealed that a new actor will be play the titular character.

3 things you need to know:

Farhan Akhtar directed Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).

The first rendition of Don was depicted by Amitabh Bachchan.

The character was created by Salim-Javed.

Farhan Akhtar announces there will be a new Don

Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor made a statement on Don 3. He mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan played the Salim-Javed character so well that it "captured the imagination" of viewers nationwide. He added that Don is an "enigmatic character" and has a set of characteristics to it, which are “his sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury.”

Akhtar also recalled about his time in directing Don 1 and 2, and added that now there will be a new actor to carry forward the iconic role. Akhat wrote, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired.” He concluded the post by saying, “A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space.”

(An announcement from Farhan Akhtar on Don 3 | Image: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh to play the role of Don?

Earlier this month, rumours of Ranveer Singh’s involvement in Don 3 made their way to the internet. A report from Pinkvilla stated that Ranveer would be playing the role in the film. To note, Ranveer has previously worked with Farhan Akhtar in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). Don 3 may release sometime in 2025.