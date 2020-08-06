Kiara Advani Or Disha Patani: Who Wore The Yellow Jumpsuit Better?

Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Kiara Advani has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Ananya Panday has also become a fashionista lately. Here is who out of the two actors wore the yellow colour jumpsuit better. Read ahead to know more-

Kiara Advani vs Disha Patani- Who wore the yellow jumpsuit better?

Kiara Advani can be seen posing in a yellow jumpsuit. The right-hand side of the jumpsuit has full-sleeves and the left-hand side of the jumpsuit is a tube. Kiara Advani has worn a crème colour heels under her outfit and worn golden colour accessories around her ears and fingers. Kiara Advani has worn black colour sunglasses and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Kiara Advani opted for nude shade makeup.

Ananya Panday was spotted in a similar yellow colour jumpsuit. She wore printed heels and left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and a messy look. Ananya Panday has worn golden colour accessories around her ears, neck, and fingers. Ananya Panday too went for a natural-make up look to go with her outfit.

On the work front

Kiara Advani was last seen in the Netflix web movie Guilty (2020). She will next be seen in movies like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 alongside actors Tabu and Kartik Aaryan. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. She will also be seen in the movie Shershaah. The action and the war-based movie are to be directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Vijay Meenu, Rahaao, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). The film received a positive response from the critics and audience alike. Currently, Ananya Pandey is gearing up for her upcoming movie Khali Peeli, which is directed by Maqbool Khan. The movie Khali Peeli also casts Ishaan Khatter as the lead character.

