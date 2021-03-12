Kiara Advani's Eccentric Look From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Revealed; Watch Video

Kiara Advani is all geared up for her movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor's look for the movie was recently leaked. In the monochrome picture, she was dressed in an all-black outfit consisting of a black kurta, black pants. She finished off her look with two rudraksha malas and a pair of white juttis.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will mark the sequel of Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which released in 2007. The new movie will star Kartik Aaryan . The movie will also feature A Suitable Boy actor Tabu in the lead role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and will be produced under Bhushan Kumar's banner T-Series.

While the movie's shooting began in October 2019, it was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2019, the movie was shot in Lucknow and then moved to Mumbai in 2020. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's release date is November 19, 2021.

Check out Kiara Advani's leaked Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 look

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cast

Karthik Aaryan will play the role of Dr Abhiraj Bose in the movie. Kiara Advani's character is called Veenitha Tripathi. Tabu will play a double role as Kareena and Sagarika Majumdar. The actor joined Kartik and Kiara for shooting in November 2019. Both Kartik and Kiara shared the news on their social media handles.

Capturing and preserving emotions & cherished memories from the shoot of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Thank you everyone for all the blessings and love!@TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara @MuradKhetani pic.twitter.com/KOdA1nnvR7 — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) March 10, 2021

On March 10, 2021, director Anees Bazmee shared a picture from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with fans. Kiara and Kartik were dressed in puffer jackets while Bazmee and producer Murad Khetani donned sweaters. Anees Bazmee wrote that the crew was "cherishing memories and preserving emotions" while filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The picture garnered over 1k likes on Twitter.

A promotional video consisting of posters was released on August 19, 2019, on T-Series' YouTube account. In the posters, Karthik Aaryan was seen all dressed up in a similar fashion as the lead actor from the first Bhool Bhuaiyaa movie. He dressed up in head to toe orange with a kurta, pants and a head covering. He sported rudraksha malas around his neck and on his hands. Kartik was seen posing with skulls and skeletons in the posters.