Kiara Advani's Fan Says 'wanna Meet You', Actress Replies 'dreams Do Come True'

Recently, a fan of actress Kiara Advani took to Twitter and expressed her desire for a 10-minutes meeting with the star. In her tweet, the user expressed her love and wrote that the Good Newwz actress is her idol and it will be like a ‘dream come true moment for her’ if she gets to meet Kiara for just 10 minutes. The user further wrote that she tried everything to meet the actress while she had been shooting for several projects in Delhi.

Kiara Advani's sweet response to a fan

“It Would be my idol @advani_kiara mam, it would be a dream come true moment for me. I regret she visited Delhi many times during movie shoots and film promotions and I couldn't meet her. But next time will surely try my best. Hope dream come true @advani_kiara mam wanna meet u.” Kiara obliged her fan by quickly responding to her tweet and wrote, “Dreams do come true. Very very soon.” The ecstatic fan further wrote, "Really Grateful and humbled by these words @advani_kiara mam. Your love means everything to me. And your words brought a big smile to my face today. My day is made. And meeting u will b the best day of my life. Truly waiting." Kiara often shares glimpses of her life with fans and connects with them on a personal level.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who made her acting debut in 2014 with Fuglyaa, and starred in amazing films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has finished the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After completing the shoot, she is gearing up for Shershaah, her first release of 2021, where she will be seen opposite actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and Kargil hero, Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth will play the protagonist and Kiara will be seen as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

