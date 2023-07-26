Kiara Advani's Mom-in-law Turns Her Biggest Cheerleader At India Couture Week | Watch

The 16th edition of India Couture Week began in Delhi on July 25. The event will conclude on August 2. On the first day, Kiara Advani turned showstopper for renowned couturiers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

3 things you need to know

The event was organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India.

Kiara Advani's actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra gave her ramp walk a miss.

The actress' mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra was present at the event and cheered for her.

Kiara Advani hops on Barbiecore

Kiara Advani looked regal in a dark pink skirt with a trail and a thigh-high slit. She paired her outfit with a matching choli adorned with silver hand embroidery. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and let the stylish ensemble become the highlight of the night. Her dewy make-up look and beach-wavy hair added to her allure.

While Kiara walked the ramp, her mom-in-law Rimma Malhotra cheered for her. In return, the actress blew kisses her way. After her walk, they shared a warm hug.

'I feel absolutely stunning in this outfit'

The fashion show, orchestrated by Falguni and Shane Peacock, unfolded a magnificent collection titled Renaissance Reverie. The designs paid homage to the love for art and treasures discovered during voyages. Their collection is an infusion of Renaissance era's essence gracefully merged with the opulence of Indian culture, techniques and craftsmanship.

(Kiara Advani opted for a pink ensemble adorned with silver hand embroidery | Image: FDCI Official/India)

“I feel absolutely stunning in this outfit and I always feel that whenever I am dressed in them. Two days ago my manager asked if I wanted to see the clothes and I said it’s Falguni and Shane, they will give me something stunning and they always supersede my expectations," Kiara Advani said after her walk.