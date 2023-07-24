Kiara Advani Shares Video Of Sidharth Malhotra's Cute Moment With 'family Member'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently spotted together in Delhi, where they spent time with Sidharth's parents, who reside in the national capital. During this visit, Sidharth indulged in one of his favorite activities, and Kiara captured the moment perfectly.

3 things you need to know

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in February 2023.

They fell in love while working together on the film Shershaah (2021).

Sidharth was born and raised in Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra's playtime with his dog

The couple frequently shares glimpses of their lives, giving fans an insight into their world. In a recent post, Kiara shared a video of Sidharth spending quality time with his pet dog.

(Sidharth Malhotra captured in a candid moment with his dog. | Image: Instagram)

The actor has a deep affection for his pets, and in the video, he can be seen cuddling his dog on a couch, both of them in a playful mood. The dog reciprocated its love by affectionately licking Sidharth's face.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Delhi diaries

During their Delhi visit, the two actors enjoyed some downtime in Sidharth's hometown. Though they didn't post anything on their own social media accounts, a fan page photo revealed their activities. They went on a dinner date at a local restaurant and even posed for a photograph with their staff. Both actors were dressed casually for the occasion.

But their outing in Delhi didn't end there; they also went on a movie date, dressed in black and pink outfits, following the ongoing Barbenheimer trend. A video of their movie date circulated on social media, leaving fans guessing which film they watched.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for two projects: Yodha, a film by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, followed by Rohit Shetty's OTT series, Indian Police Force. Kiara Advani will be seen next in Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan.