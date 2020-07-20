Kiara Advani Starrer Good Newwz's 'Sauda Khara Khara' Behind The Scenes; Watch

Alia Advani, commonly and majorly known by her screen name Kiara Advani is an emerging acting sensation in the Bollywood industry. After making her Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama, Fugly (2014), Kiara Advani had her first commercial success with a brief character in the 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kiara Advani rose to fame with the Hindi romantic drama Kabir Singh (2019) and the comedy-drama Good Newwz (2019). Not only did her fans enjoy the movie Good Newwz, but also appreciated the music album of the movie. The movie consists of a remade song, Sauda Khara Khara that created a huge buzz among the audiences. Here are the behind the scenes from the song, Sauda Khara Khara. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Sauda Khara Khara behind the scenes

The song Sauda Khara Khara is from the movie Good Newwz (2019). The song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir, and Dhvani Bhanushali. The lyrics of the song are by Kumaar, and the music of the song is by Lijo Goerge- Dj Chetas and Sukhbir. The song features Kiara Advani, Diljeet Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, and Sukhbir.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

In this video, the director of the movie, Raj Mehta, can be seen talking about his experience shooting for the song. He said that when he got to know that they are trying to recreate the song and when they heard the new version of the song, he thought it was bang on and completely apt for the situation they were trying to depict in the movie. He said that he was very excited while shooting the song because it is a song that all of them have heard when they were younger. Raj Mehta said that he is very happy and feels himself to be lucky to have this song in his movie. He said that he really hopes that the recreation of the song is something that the people like and catch on to.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

About Good Newwz

Good Newwz is an action drama that is directed by Raj Mehta. The movie casts Kiara Advani, Diljeet Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around two couples with the same surname, who visit the doctor’s clinic with the intention of getting in-vitro fertilization done but end up getting their sperms exchanged with each other.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.