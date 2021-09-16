Kiara Advani's 'Smelly Cat' Reel With Her 'play Date' Leaves Fans In Awe; Watch

When Shershaah actor Kiara Advani is not entertaining her fans on screen, she is avidly using her social media to share some of her most adorable moments off-screen. Her videos with her co-stars and friends have been a crowd favourite as the fans get to enjoy a brief glimpse into her life. This time, the actor has a special play date and she took it to her Instagram to share it with her fans.

Watch the Kiara Advani reel which has been making rounds on the internet.

Kiara Advani's reel with her 'Smelly Cat'

Taking to her Instagram, the 29-year-old actor shared a fun reel featuring her friend and her lunchtime playdate 'Smelly cat'. In the video, the actor goofed around with the cat named Yuki and posed for several pictures with the cat. She compiled the photos and videos from her fun time with the cat and added the popular Smelly Cat track from the sitcom FRIENDS. Advani also shared another video on her story where she wrote, ''Welcoming Yuki. Lunch break play date''.

Netizens in the comment section could not help but swoon over Advani's new play date. The comment section was filled with words of adoration from fans who wrote 'Cute', 'Adorable' and 'Both cutiess in one frame'.

More about Kiara Advani

Debuted in 2014, the actor has forged an impressive resume in Bollywood by covering a versatile genre on the acting spectrum. Starring opposite some of the biggest names in Bollywood, the actor rose to fame one movie at a time. Her latest release biographical war film Shershaah garnered nationwide fame and established her as one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood.

In the latest news, Kiara Advani was conferred with Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best actor by the Priyadarshni Academy. Bagging this honour, the actor joined the club of some of the leading ladies of the Indian film industry with the likes of Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma amongst others.

Recently, she announced her first multi-lingual film writing, ''Excitement level beyond 💯for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shanmughamshankar garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar @alwaysramcharan produced by #DilRaju garu. With your blessings, love and good wishes, our film has begun''.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraadvani