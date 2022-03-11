Kiccha Sudeep Drops New Song From Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'James'; 'Nothing Can Replace A Gem'

Fans will witness late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's presence on screen for one last time with his forthcoming action entertainer James. Helmed by Chethan Kumar, the project will hit the big screens on Rajkumar's birthday on March 17, 2022. The film's posters and trailer have already piqued the audience's curiosity and excitement, and adding to it, actor Kiccha Sudeep recently unveiled a new track from the film.

The song, titled Salaam Soldier, came as a tribute to the nation's brave hearts and showcased Rajkumar clad in the Army uniform as he braves various challenges. Along with the track, Sudeep penned an emotional note sending 'love and hugs' to all the fans of the Sandalwood gem. He said that its time everyone got together to cherish his offering and presence on screen.

Kiccha Sudeep pens a heartfelt note for late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, March 11, the Makkhi actor wrote, "Loadssa Luv and Hugs to all his Fans.. It's time to cherish and celebrate his offering and presence on screen. Nothing can replace a gem. Njoy every sec of #James". Take a look.

Loadssa Luv and Hugs to all his Fans..

It's time to cherish and celebrate his offering and presence on screen.

Nothing can replace a gem.

Njoy every sec of #James



❤❤🥂 https://t.co/ISgSi0Ktqb — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 11, 2022

His post comes shortly after the release date of the film was revealed. The film has obtained a U/A certificate from the CBFC and is said to come out on 4,000 screens across India. Puneeth will be stepping into the shoes of Santhosh Kumar, a manager at a security company. He finds himself up against a mafia due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Apart from Puneeth, the film also stars Priya Anand, Srikanth, Tilak Shekar, Chikkanna, Shine Shetty, Anu Prabhakar, Aditya Menon and many more taking on pivotal roles. The film will also come out in dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The Kannada superstar passed away on October 29, 2021.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KICCHASUDEEPA/ TWITTER/ @JAMESTHEFILM)