'James': Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film Gets Release Date; To Hit 4,000 Screens Across India

Kannada icon, Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise on October 29, 2021, shocked his fans, followers and the film industry. The makers of the actor's final film titled James recently released the action-packed trailer of the upcoming film and piqued fans' interest in the much-awaited flick. The Chethan Kumar directorial will hit the big screens on the late star's birth anniversary, March 17, 2022.

Puneeth Rajkumar last film James release date

Director Chethan Kumar had earlier announced that the upcoming film would hit the big screens on March 17 and fans eagerly await seeing their favourite superstar in a film for the last time. According to recent media reports, the film has been issued a U/A certificate from the CBFC and will reportedly release on 4,000 screens across India. Fans are already gearing up for the grand release of the film and are excited for the release of Jame.

James trailer

The recently released trailer of the film gave fans and followers a glimpse into what to expect from the late Puneeth Rajkumar's last film. The short clip began with the line, "emotions are bigger than business" and then went on to give the audience glimpses into the world of mafias. The trailer saw the actor take on the role of an official in a security agency, who must defeat a mafia. It also saw several action-packed sequences and thrilling stunts, that definitely had fans interested in the upcoming release. The film will be dubbed in various languages and will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from Puneeth Rajkumar, the movie will also see Priya Anand, Srikanth, Tilak Shekar, Chikkanna, Shine Shetty, Anu Prabhakar, Aditya Menon and many more taking on pivotal roles.

Watch the James trailer here

Prabhas recently took to his social media account ahead of the release of James and was sure that the film would be a 'masterpiece'. He also expressed how much he misses the late star as he said, "I'm sure we're about to witness a masterpiece in form of #James. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!"

Image: Twitter/@vamsikaka