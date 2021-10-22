Kiku Sharda Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut On TKSS; Says She 'has Already Said Too Much'

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will host Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Hariharan, and others. The special episode sees actor and comedian Kiku Sharda taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut. During his act, the comedian mentions all the comments the Queen actor has recently made.

In the promo video shared by Sony Entertainment, one can see that while speaking to Sonu Nigam, Kiku Sharda says that he needed chooriya (bangles) to come to court with him as witnesses. The actor refers to Nigam's hit song from the blockbuster film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham — Bole Churiya Bole Kangana. He says, "Ab chooriyon ki baari hai. Kangana ne toh bahut kuch bol dia (It's the bangles' turn now. Kangana has said a lot already)." The comment made everyone including Archana Puran Singh burst into laughter.

Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Kangana in TKSS

Kangana Ranaut on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The Manikarnika star recently appeared on the comedy show in order to promote her latest film, Thalaivii. In the episode, host Kapil Sharma showed her how she once ridiculed those people who spend too much of their time on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. In the show, she said, "This is true though. When there was no corona, I was quite busy. When corona arrived, I became so idle." In 2020, the actor was banned from the social media site for her controversial tweets.

In another episode of the show, Kiku teased Thapad star Taapsee Pannu. He said that Pannu hired Big B as a lawyer in Pink, in which he fought her case even though he had health issues; in Mulk, however, Pannu played the role of a lawyer and did not even approach Bachchan. He said, "Iski wajah se unhe KBC karna pada. Pata hai kitni mehnat lagti hai usme? (Because of how unfairly you treated him, he had to take up Kaun Banega Crorepati. Do you know what a tough job that is?)"

Since the show has returned with its new season, Sharma has hosted Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Taapse, Kangana, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora among others. The show is aired on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday.

(Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial/PTI)