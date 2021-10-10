TKSS: Vicky Kaushal In Splits As Kapil Shows A Report Of Him Sneaking Out To Meet Katrina

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating often make rounds on the internet. The couple has been speculated to be in a relationship for a while now. Paparazzi have also fueled these rumours with reports about the Uri actor's outings. Vicky Kaushal was recently asked about the same on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show host, Kapil Sharma, showed Vicky a news report claiming he hides from media to meet Katrina. Here is how he reacted.

Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar are currently gearing up for the release of Sardar Udham Singh. The two have been promoting their film on various platforms. They recently graced TKSS, whose episode would air on Sunday, October 10. The latest promo of the upcoming episode saw Vicky Kaushal reacting to a funny news article about him meeting Katrina Kaif.

Kapil Sharma teases Vicky Kaushal on TKSS

In the promo, Kapil Sharma can be seen welcoming Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar on the sets of the show. At first, Kapil Sharma teased Vicky Kaushal for having a love interest in his life. Kapil told Archana Puran Singh that Vicky did not bring his female co-actor from Bhoot the last time he was on the show. This time also he came with Shoojit Sircar. He asked Vicky, "You are focused on your work, or do you have someone in your life who does not want you to come with a woman on the show." Vicky came up with a funny reply and teased Kapil for flirting with female guests on the show.

Later in the promo, Kapil showed the Masaan actor a funny headline about him and his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. the headline read, "Katrina see milne ke liye media ko yu chakma dete hai Vicky Kaushal, Padosiyo ne kiya bhandaphod." (This is how Vicky Kaushal outsmart media to meet Katrina. Neighbours expose the secret.) Vicky Kaushal cracked up listening to the headline and also hid his face. When Kapil Sharma said he does not know the truth but the headline is fueling the fire, Archana Puran Singh said Kapil is also doing the same. Kapil Sharma further said, "I am just letting Vicky know as he is my brother". Vicky laughed and said, "no one should get a brother like Kapil". Watch the promo below.

