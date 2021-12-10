Kim Sharma & Leander Paes Seek Blessings At Golden Temple; 'blessed To Be Here'

Ever since actor Kim Sharma and Arjuna award winner Leander Paes have made their relationship official on Instagram, the two have been treating fans with their loved-up pictures. Recently, the two channelled their inner spiritual side and visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings.

Both Kim and Leander took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from their spiritual visit which Kim Sharma was 'blessed' to be on. The Mohabbatein actor was seen in an all-white attire. Kim wore an off-white kurta over white leggings and paired it with a white dupatta. She even wore a white sweater and took a beige coloured shawl that had a red design over it.

Kim Sharma-Leander Paes seek blessings at Golden Temple during their recent trip

On the other hand, Leander donned a yellow kurta-pyjama and paired it with a brown Nehru Jacket. Sharing these pictures Kim wrote, “I haven’t felt the same anywhere else yet. Blessed always to go back to the Golden Temple. Wahe guru.” Leander also shared the pictures and wrote, “Blessed to be at the golden temple in Amritsar.” Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the limelight for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fans.

The rumours about their relationship had been long surfacing on social media and the actor had later put all the speculations to rest with a picture where the former tennis player is lovingly looking at Kim while she is smiling looking at the camera.

For the caption, the 41-year-old actress dropped an evil eye and girl heart boy emoji. Post that, this is their second picture together where the two are wishing all on their behalf.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were spotted vacationing in Goa earlier this year. While the couple did not post any picture on their social media handles, a Goa restaurant shared a few snaps from Kim and Leander's vacation. In the photos, they were seen twinning in white. Kim Sharma wore a white coloured shirt on denim shorts, while Paes donned a white t-shirt on checked shorts.

IMAGE: Instagram/LeanderPaes