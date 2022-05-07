Kim Sharma And Leander Paes To Have A Court Marriage? Parents' Meet Sparks Speculation

Lovebirds Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are all set to take their relationship to the next level, with reports suggesting that they might soon opt for a court marriage.

With many Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and more taking the plunge in recent times, the duo also seemed to have jumped onto the bandwagon.

Actress Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes to have a court marriage?

According to a Pinkvilla report, Kim and Leander's parents recently visited Mumbai and were involved in their marriage discussions at the former's Bandra residence. However, nothing has been confirmed officially.

This was not the first time the couple spent quality time with their respective families. They had travelled to Kolkata to meet the tennis legend's parents last December, and the actor's parents had also joined in. The pair then celebrated New Year together with their loved ones, with fans then speculating engagement rumours.

For the unversed, the duo started dating in March 2021, making their relationship Instagram official after six months. They celebrated one year of togetherness earlier this year, with the Mohabbatein star posting a trail of mushy pictures from their getaway. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy anniversary Charles. 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings.Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich." Take a look.

Marking New Year 2022, Kim again treated fans with a stunning picture alongside Leander and wrote, "Walking into #2022 like. Happy new year to all you lovelies. I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light. Thank you for all your love."

On the work front, Leander recently starred in the non-fiction series Break Point alongside his former on-court partner Mahesh Bhupathi. Filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari helmed the project. According to reports, the Olympics bronze medallist is also working on an animated series based on his life. Tentatively titled Little Leander, it is being presented by Green Gold Animation.