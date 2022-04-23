Leander Paes And Kim Sharma Turn Workout Partners, End Friday With 'serious Endorphins'

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma recently marked their one-year anniversary. The star couple's journey had started with mystery surrounding their equation after the paparazzi regularly spotted them on the streets of Mumbai. The tennis legend and actor eventually made it official by posting pictures together and even publicly expressing love for each other.

Be it a celebration of festivals together or vacations, the couple has been among the gossip mills regarding couples in the world of showbiz and sports. From travel partners, the couple also has become workout partners. The duo is setting couple goals after a video of them working out together.

Kim Sharma-Leander Paes set couple goals as workout partners

Kim and Leander were seen performing pilates together in their latest Instagram video. The duo looked in perfect synchronisation as they performed various upper-body, stretching and lower-body exercises on instructions of their trainer. The Mohabbatein artiste called herself a 'pilates girl' and added that she ended her Friday with 'some endorphins', to highlight the hormones associated with energy, happiness and positivity.

Netizens loved that the couple was also working out amid their other posts for each other going viral. One commented that there was synchronisation not just in life, but also in the gym. They also dropped love-struck and heart emojis on the post.

Though the couple celebrated their first-year anniversary last year, the first reports around the duo's relationship had come around July that year. That was after their romantic pictures from a trip to Goa had gone viral. They took some more months to make it official on Instagram, as they posted their first pics together in September.

Be it the traditional look to convey Diwali greetings to their fans, or stylish appearances for events, there were numerous stunning moments. Among their vacations together was in the United States of America earlier this year, where Kim expressed her childlike excitement at a Disney-themed park.

Leander Paes-Kim Sharma mark 1-year anniversary

Kim addressed her boyfriend as 'Charles' to wish him anniversary. She termed the 365 days as 'endless moments of happiness and learnings' and conveyed gratitude to him for being with her. The Olympics bronze winner called her 'Mich' and thanked her for the 365 days of memories and 'riding through Life’e learnings together everyday.'