Kim Sharma Deletes Pictures With Leander Paes On Instagram Amid Breakup Rumours

Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes have reportedly parted ways after dating for over a year. The news of their breakup has been doing the rounds on social media for sometime. Now, the actress has deleted all her photos and videos with Paes on her social media account, leading to further speculations about a rift between them. The couple was quite open about their relationship and often shared photos from their their times together.

While, Kim has deleted all the posts from her Instagram account, Paes didn't delete the pictures featuring them together. Meanwhile, the couple is still following each other on social media. Several fans were quick to notice the development and pointed out that the actress has indirectly confirmed their breakup.

On the March 28, 2022, the couple had a grand celebration and shared a series of photos to express their love for each other. Sharing the photos, they wrote, "Happy Anniversary. Thank you for the 365 days of memories and for riding together Life's learnings together every day. You had me at Hello. @kimsharmaofficial." Kim has deleted this post from her timeline. However, this year, the couple did not share posts about each other on the same date, leading to speculations that they are no longer together.

As per the reports, Kim and Paes have parted ways after dating for more than a year. Reportedly, the reason behind this decision is commitment issues on their behalf and the cracks in their relationship were evident for a while. Moreover, Kim was spotted at Alanna Panday's wedding but without her ex-beau.

About Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' relationship

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes began hanging out in 2021. They were often snapped together outside the gym and restaurants. Their frequent get togethers, lunch dates, and long drives continued to fuel their dating rumours. After staying tight-lipped for a few months, the couple made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a mushy post.

Paes was previously married to Rhea Pillai. The ex-couple share a daughter together. On the other hand, Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane.