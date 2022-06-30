Kim Sharma Celebrates Mom's 80th Birthday In Goa With Boyfriend Leander Paes; See Pics

While Bollywood diva Kim Sharma lately garnered attention when she posted a heartfelt birthday note for her boyfriend, veteran Tennis player Leander Paes, she recently dropped in pictures from her mother’s birthday bash in Goa. The photos depicted a fun-filled birthday party with close-knit attendees including Kim’s boyfriend, Leander Paes. While sharing the photos, Kim shared a heartfelt note for her mother on her 80th birthday.

Kim Sharma celebrates mom’s birthday in Goa

Kim Sharma recently took to her official Instagram space and shared a series of pictures from the birthday bash of her mother, who turned 80 this year. The photos featured Kim Sharma and her parents posing with Leander Paes and other friends and family members. The other pictures also gave a glimpse of Kim Sharma dancing her heart out while celebrating her mom’s birthday in Goa.

In the caption, Kim revealed that her mother turned 80 this year and added how it was a celebration of life loved so gracefully. She further penned a note of gratitude to her and her mother’s friends who attended the party and made every moment warm and fun.

She wrote, “My Mama turned #80 what a celebration of a life loved so gracefully thank you to my friends and mums friends that came to be with us and made every moment warm and fun @olivegoa @theprojectcafegoa @mojigao @design_quest thank you for being our perfect party partners we love you guys . Mum I’m just blessed that you are ours we love you so much” (sic)

While Kim and Leander started dating in March, they made their relationship official in September 2021 with a picture of them posing together on the latter's Instagram handle. On their first anniversary in March 2022, Kim shared, “Happy anniversary Charles 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learning. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich.”

According to a Pinkvilla report, Kim and Leander's parents recently visited Mumbai and were involved in their marriage discussions at the former's Bandra residence. However, nothing has been confirmed officially.

