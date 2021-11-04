Kim Sharma Extends Diwali Wishes Saying 'from Us To You' With Beau Leander Paes

Actor Kim Sharma who had made her relationship Instagram official with Leander Paes this year recently took to the photo-video sharing application to share another love decked picture. The picture popped up on the occasion of Diwali where the two can be seen extending their endearing greetings to fans.

Dressed in their stunning ethnic attires, the Mohabbatein fame actor can be seen holding Leander’s hand while posing with her pet dog to wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. “Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you’re happy healthy always. Love and light,” she wrote along with the picture.

The rumours about their relationship had been long surfacing on social media and the actor had later put all the speculations to rest with a picture earlier. In September, Kim took to Instagram to share a picture with Leander. The former tennis player is lovingly looking at her while Kim is smiling at the camera. For the caption, the 41-year-old actress dropped an evil eye and girl heart boy emoji. Post that, this is their second picture together where the two are wishing all on their behalf.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were spotted vacationing in Goa earlier this year. While the couple did not post any picture on their social media handles, a Goa restaurant shared a few snaps from Kim and Leander's vacation. In the photos, they were seen twinning in white. Kim Sharma wore a white coloured shirt on denim shorts, while Paes donned a white t-shirt on checked shorts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Leander Paes, who is known for his historic wins in tennis, reunited with his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi for a documentary BreakPoint. The sportsmen's documentary that premiered on Zee5 was helmed by director duo Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. On the other hand, Kim Sharma has been a part of amazing films like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Nehlle Pe Dehlla. Along with her, despite being an amazing athlete, Leander too tried his luck in films like Rajdhani Express in 2013.

(Image: Instagram/@KimSharma)