Kim Sharma-Leander Paes Spark Dating Rumours With Pics Together; Actress Credits 'Mr P'

Are Leander Paes and Kim Sharma the latest couple in town? The duo has set off dating rumours after being snapped holidaying together in Goa. The latter's mention of 'Mr P' on Instagram was another detail that caught attention.

Leander Paes-Kim Sharma a couple?

While Leander and Kim did not post pictures on social media, a restaurant in Goa shared the snaps on Instagram. The duo was seen twinning in white in the photos and were all smiles.

In one of them, they were seen enjoying a meal. In the other, the tennis veteran had held the actress around the waist as two dogs also joined them for the picture.

The picture seemed to be recent as Kim shared a pic with the same dress. Incidentally, she also gave photo credit to ‘Mr P’.

This was not the first time they have been spotted at the same venue as paparazzi had reportedly snapped them separately at a Pilates class in Mumbai and even going grocery shopping.

Both have been known for the relationships across their fields. While Leander Paes was in a relationship with model-actress Rhea Pillai and has a daughter with her, and also dating Mahima Chaudhary, Kim Sharma was in a long-time relationship with cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Kim then married businessman Ali Punjani, but has they got divorced in 2017. She was then said to be in a relationship with Haseen Dilruba star Harshvardhan Rane, before they parted ways.

Kim, known for films like Mohabbatein, has not been seen in any major film for the last decade. Paes, considered a legend with 18 grand slams in his kitty, was seeking to represent India for the eight straight Olympics in Tokyo in later this month and add to his bronze medal in 1996, which had made him the first individual medal winner in 44 years. Paes and former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi are now collaborating for a documentary on their successful partnership.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.