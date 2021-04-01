Kirti Kulhari Announces Separation With Husband Saahil Sehgal: 'Not On Paper, But In Life'

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in the movie, The Girl on the Train, took to Instagram on Thursday morning and announced that she has separated from her husband Saahil. She shared a lengthy note and expressed that she's in a good place and that she hopes everyone in her life who matters to her is also in a good place now. "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate," wrote Kirti Kulhari.

She added, "Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of being with somebody, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of not being with somebody brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but it is what it is."

Kirti continued in her note, "To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward, always." Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal had tied the knot in 2016.

On the work front, Kirti was last seen in The Girl On The Train, which released on February 26, 2021, on the digital streaming platform, Netflix. The movie follows the story of Mira, played by Parineeti Chopra, a divorcee who watches how other couples around her are enjoying the bliss in their relationship. She dives deeper into the world of dark and soon stumbles upon a shocking truth.

Apart from Parineeti and Kirti Kulhari, the movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 book of the same name. Apart from this, Kulhari was also seen in Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please!, Netflix's Bard of Blood and Disney+ Hotstar's Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

