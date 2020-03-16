Kirti Kulhari Faces Backlash For Coronavirus-related Post That Quotes Former British PM

Kirti Kulhari recently put a post where she spoke about the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The note also quoted the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. She received a lot of backlash from the people who believed Churchill was responsible for the death of many people in India.

Kirti Kulhari receives backlash for post related to former British PM

Kirti Kulhari recently uploaded a note on her official Instagram handle where she had quoted the former British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill. The posted note mentioned what Churchill had said when World War 2 was on, that a good crisis must not go waste. Kirti was widely targeted for quoting Churchill as most people were of the opinion that he killed a huge number of people in India. They can also be seen asking her to not glorify a leader who has such a history. Have a look at the comment put up by the people here.

The post made by Kirti Kulhari

Kiriti Kulhari recently put a note that spoke about how COVID 19 has killed so many people worldwide. The post asks the people to bring some change in their lifestyle and only travel when necessary. The written piece also asked people to not take their kids to the malls or other crowded places and instead spend time with them at home. Kirti Kulhari's post specifically mentioned how one must tend to personal hygiene, eat at home and restore health. The note has also tried to highlight the brighter side that a few opportunities might open up with this crisis. The written piece also had other advice for the people that they must listen when nature wants them to. Kirti Kulhari has mentioned in the caption that she really liked the piece that she received as a forward and was hence sharing it with the people.

