Kirti Kulhari Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'it's The Need Of The Hour'

Actor Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram to share the news of getting her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kirti shared a photo of herself from the vaccination centre. The Four More Shots actor even wrote an important message for everyone in the caption.

Kirti Kulhari gets the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine

Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram to share the news of getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She even attached an important message with her post and said, "Took my first dose of vaccine … It’s the need of the hour in our fight against #corona …

Let go of myths and fears surrounding the vaccine … and go and take one if you haven't yet…P.S - I know a lot of people want to get vaccinated but the vaccines are not easily available and it’s a #mindf*** to actually book a slot.. but things are getting better.. be patient… it will all fall in place slowly and steadily." Take a look at her post below.

Comedian Zakir Khan and several others praised Kirti while several others commented on her post and asked to take care of herself. Some users also agreed to Kirti's message in the caption and expressed their agreement with emojis. Check out some of the comments below.

The Centre recently announced that from June 21, all citizens above the age of 18 years will get free vaccines and asserted that the supply of vaccine would be increased in the country. Previously, on May 1, 2021, the Centre opened the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 18 years to 44 years from May 1, 2021. Since then, celebrities are helping in spreading awareness regarding the significance of vaccination. They are offering assistance in arranging resources as well as trying to spread hope and positivity. Actors are constantly reminding everyone to follow all the safety precautions laid by the government and try to stay at home as much as possible.

On the professional front, Kirti Kulhari was last seen in movies like Girl on the Train and Shaadisthan in the year 2021. In 2020, she even essayed the role of Anuradha Chandra in the show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. She will even continue her role of Anjana in the third season of Four More Shots Please.

IMAGE: KIRTI KULHARI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.