'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu' Cast: Know More About The Characters Of The Comedy Movie

2015's Kis Kisko Pyar Karu introduced comedian Kapil Sharma as a debutante in the Bollywood film industry. The movie, helmed by Abbas-Mustan, was a light-hearted Hindi comedy film. The movie included many star cast members but failed to impress its audience who gave it a score of 5.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb. Here is a list of all the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu cast members and their characters.

The cast of Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu

Kapil Sharma as Shivkumar Ramkrishna Kumar Punj, Shiv Kumar Punj, Kishan Kumar Punj

Comedian Kapil Sharma, famous for The Kapil Sharma Show, made his debut in Bollywood with Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu. The actor played the role of a man who was married to three women at the same time. He is coerced into marrying the women as they placed a condition of committing suicide if he didn't marry them. The catch in the movie is that women believe that they were in a monogamous relationship with the man. He makes all three wives live in the same building on three different floors.

Manjari Fadnis as Juhi Ram Punj

Manjari Fadnis, who rose to fame with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, played the role of Juhi Ram Punj in the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu cast. She plays the first wife of Ram Punj and lives on the fourth floor of the building. She makes Ram Punj honour her late father, much to her husband's dismay.

Simran Kaur Mundi as Simran Shiv Punj

Simran Kaur Mundi plays the role of Simran Shiv Punj in the cast of Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu. She plays the second wife of Shivkumar Punj. Shivkumar makes her live on the sixth floor of the building. She is shown as one of the more modern wives among the three wives of Shivkumar Punj.

Sai Lokur as Anjali Kishan Punj

Sai Lokur is Kishan's third wife among the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu characters. She plays the sweet and innocent wife of Kishan Kumar. Anjali gets married to Kishan Kumar as her brother, played by Arbaaz Khan, forces the two to get hitched. Anjali's brother is partially deaf which works in Kishan Kumar's favour who uses the opportunity to tease him.

Elli Avram as Deepika Kothari Punj

Elli Avram's character is Ram Kishan Punj's girlfriend in Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu cast. Ram Kishan wishes to marry her and is truly in love with her only. She plays a younger girl who is equally in love with Ram Kishan. Similar, to the three women, Deepika too is unaware of Ram Kishan's three previous marriages. Other characters include Varun Sharma, Jamie Lever, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena and others.

Image: Still from Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.