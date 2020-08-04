Did You Know Kishore Kumar Sang 'Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe' In Both Male And Female Voices?

Kishore Kumar, original name Abhas Kumar Ganguly, is one of the most celebrated and influential Indian playback singers of all time. He was one of the most popular singers in Hindi cinema, known for singing songs from many different genres. Today, August 4th, marks his birth anniversary. Read about a song from the iconic 1962 Hindi film Half Ticket that Kishore Kumar sang in both male and the female voice. Check it out:

Kishore Kumar sang a song in both male and female voices

In 1962, Kishore Kumar played the lead character in Kalidas’s directorial, Half Ticket. The movie also cast Madhubala and Pran as the lead characters. The plot of the film depicts how a diamond thief hides his diamonds after stealing them and the trouble that he goes through to keep them safe. The movie became very popular, not just for the story and the performances of the actors, but also for its memorable songs.

Kishore Kumar has not only acted in the movie but has also sung all the songs in the movie, some with other prominent singers too. There is one song in the movie, Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe, that Kishore Kumar has sung in both male and female voices. He gained massive critical acclaim for the song and it is today considered to be one of his most memorable songs. Check out the song below:

Kishore Kumar was considered one of the most versatile singers of his time. He was well-known for singing songs of different genres, including romantic, sad songs and even peppy numbers. Not only in Hindi, but he was also known for singing in other Indian languages like Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu. Throughout his career, Kishore Kumar has won 8 Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and has a record for winning the most number of Filmfare Awards in that category. Kumar got married four times in his life. The iconic singer passed away on October 13, 1987, at the age of 58, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken.

