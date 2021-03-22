Know All About 2015's 'Bahubali' Box Office Collection: Bahubali Earnings, Budget And More

Bahubali: The Beginning had gained the attention of the audience with its storyline and graphics. The movie also provided a major cliffhanger, where the audience was left eager to know the answer to the question, "Why did Katappa kill Mahendra Bahubali?" The movie was released on July 10, 2015. It starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles.

The movie was helmed by SS Rajamouli, who will be releasing another period drama in 2021 titled RRR, starring Jr NTR. The movie is being bankrolled by Arka Mediaworks in association with a huge Bollywood production house. Renowned composer M M Keeravani composed the music of the movie.

Bahubali Box Office Collection:

According to the Box Office India, Bahubali: The Beginning was shown across 1600 theatres. The movie received Rs. 30,07,99,500 in the first weekend itself. The movie also received love from overseas as received $45,000 (Rs. 32.54 lakhs). In the first week, Bahubali box office collection reached Rs. 43.22 lakhs. The movie earned more than $100,000 (Rs 72.32 lakhs). It earned over Rs 602.78 crores overall worldwide in a week.

In India, the movie earned a gross amount of more than Rs 1.65 billion and $500,000 (Rs 3,616 crores) overseas. Bahubali earnings in total amounted to Rs. 1,683 billion. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 1.7 billion. The total net amount collected in India came up to Rs 1,192 billion.

The movie was mainly shot in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Actors were demanded to take special training and learn new skills to feature in the movie. The movie also involved lots of VFX including the main palace, Palace Darbar which was recreated in the Ramoji film city. The major war sequences of the movie were also shot at Ramoji Film city.

The sequences showing off the scenic waterfalls were shot in Kerala. The shooting for the movie began in Jully 2013 and completed in March 2014. The movie was completed by the post-production team in June 2014.

Prabhas played double roles in the movie as Mahendra Bahubali and Amarendra Bahubali. Rana Daggubati played his brother and the antagonist Bhallaladeva. Renowned actor Ramya Krishnan played his mother Sivagami in the movie. Prabhas was seen next to Anushka Shetty (Devasena) and Tamannaah Bhatia (Avanthika).