John Abraham And Nora Fatehi's Special Connection; Know What It Is?

John Abraham is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood today. Last seen in the film Pagalpanti, John Abraham has time and again proved his mettle as an actor with his movie choices. In the past few years, John Abraham has acted in various films based on the lives of Defence personnel or spy drama, and one amusing fact about all these films is that Street 3D fame Nora Fatehi has also been a part of them.

Image Credit: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham is not just a popular actor but also a commercially successful producer. His production company, John Abraham Entertainment, has produced quite a few films in the past. One thing that's common in all of these John Abraham starrers is that Nora Fatehi has featured in those flicks for a dance track. Be it Satyamev Jayate or Batla House, Nora had dance number in all. In an interview to a leading daily, John Abraham talked about this fact. John said that he considers Nora Fatehi as his lucky charm and that's why he always keeps a track of Nora Fatehi in his films. Let's take a look at John Abraham's movies which had Nora Fatehi's dance tracks.

Times when John Abraham films had a Nora Fatehi dance track

Rock Tha Party-Rocky Handsome (2016)

Rocky Handsome is one of the most underrated John Abraham's movies. This is the first time Nora Fatehi collaborated with John for a song. Nora danced like a dream in the reprise version of Rock the Party, the original track by Bombay Rockers. The song went viral in no time and since then Nora has collaborated with the Dhoom actor for various tracks.

Dilbar-Satyamev Jayate( 2018)

Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali collaborated to sing for the remake of this iconic song for Satyamev Jayate. Originally performed by former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in 1999 hit film Sirf Tum, Nora did complete justice to the remake. Once again Nora's song became the highlight of the John Abraham starrer. Nora Fatehi stole zillions of hearts with her scintillating performance. The song crossed the desirable marks of 625 million views on Youtube within a year of its release.

O Saki Saki- Batla House (2019)

Koena Mitra and Sanjay Dutt featured in the original soundtrack back in 2011 for the film Musafir. In 2019, the song was remade for John Abraham's Batla House. Since the day it got released, the song became a rage. The audience highly lauded Nora Fatehi's performance in the song, who essayed brilliant belly dancing skills. Nora and John's chemistry in Batla House was impeccable and audiences appreciated it highly.

