Konkona Sen Sharma Has A Stylish Way To Drive Away 'mid-week Blues'

Konkona Sen Sharma took to her Instagram on June 9 to share pictures of her where she is seen donning a blue long dress. The actor's dress was designed by Khara Kapas. Her dress was a long gown with a white polka-dots design all over it. She paired it with a chunky oxidised necklace. The actor kept her makeup subtle and completed her look with a long braided hairdo. Konkona Sen Sharma shared the pictures with the caption, "Mid-week blues?" Check out Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram post below.

Fans in a huge number praised Konkona Sen Sharma's photos. Tillotama Shame appreciated Konkona's look and said, "Koko you just blew my blues away. Chummu many and heart full". Satyajit Dubey, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar, Tara Sharma Saluja, Plabita Borthak, and several others appreciated Konkona's look. Several users also showered her with compliments like 'stunner' and 'beautiful'.

A look at Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram

Kokona Sen Sharma was last seen in the Netflix movie Ajeeb Daastaans. The actor was featured alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. They starred in the third segment of the film titled Geeli Pucchi. Konkona took to her Instagram on April 19, to pen a note about her filming experience. In the BTS picture shared by Konkona, she and Aditi Rao Hydari were all smiles for the camera. The crew of the film can be seen working in the background. Her caption read as, "Thank you for all the love for Geeli Puchi! Here’s some of the incredible team behind the film! Our courageous director @neeraj.ghaywan who breathes soul into Priya and Bharti. I can’t wait to see what you will do next! @aditiraohydari for being the ethereal and complex Priya and the best co-creator and human being".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Konkona Sen was also seen in Seema Pahwa's directorial Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which released on January 1, 2021. Konkona recently wrapped up shooting for her next film The Rapist. The movie is directed by Aparna Sen and stars Arjun Rampal in the lead role.

