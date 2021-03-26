Konkona Sen Sharma Suggests Podcast Featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Calls It 'great Listen'

On March 26, Konkona Sen Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a story, wherein she revealed her playlist. As seen in Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram stories, the actor was listening to Team Deakins's podcast with actor, Jake Gyllenhaal. Sharing the screenshot of the podcast, the actor said, "what a great listen on the way to work!". Team Deakins's podcast, starring Jake Gyllenhaal was released on Sept 13, 2020.

Konkona Sen listens to Team Deakins's podcast

About Team Deakin's podcast

Released in Sept 2020, Jake Gyllenhaal's interview was Team Deakin's 45th episode. Talking about the same, Team Deakins shared that Jake spoke about his relationship with directors and with cinematographers. As mentioned on Team Deakin's podcast site, the actor shared about his work in Donnie Darko and Prisoners, as well as Jarhead and Wildlife. He also spoke about how, as an actor, the final result is always in other people’s hands and shared the importance of collaboration between actor and cinematographer. However, Team Deakin's stated that they were unable to get Jake to talk about his film Enemy.

A peek into upcoming Konkona Sen Sharma's films

Actor Konkona Sen Sharma is currently gearing up for her upcoming anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans. This film includes four short films directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta. Slated to release on Netflix, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma and Tota Roy Chowdhury. Ajeeb Daastaans will release on April 16 on Netflix.

A few days back, Konkona Sen Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared the teaser of Ajeeb Daastaans. The teaser video begins with intense music and towards the end turns into an action flick. Sharing the teaser on social media, Konkona Sen Sharma said, "Some stories take you places you never thought you'd be in. #AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix".

Teaser of 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Earlier this year, the actor was seen in Seema Pahwa's directorial debut, Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi. The movie released theatrically on January 1, 2021, and is yet to premiere on an OTT platform.

