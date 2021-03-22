'Krack' Box Office Collection (all Time): Details About Budget, Earnings And More

Ravi Teja starrer film, Krack is a Telugu language action movie which released earlier this year. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and stars Shruti Haasan in the lead roles alongside Teja. Here are reports about the Krack box office collection.

Krack budget

According to a report in IMDb, the Gopichand Malineni directorial film, Krack was made on a budget of Rs 35 Crore.

Krack box office collection

Nizam: Rs. 11.61 crore

Ceded: Rs 5.94 crore

Uttarandhra: Rs 4.08 crore

East Godavari: Rs 3.16 crore

West Godavari: Rs 2.35 crore

Guntur: Rs 2.66 crore

Krishna: Rs 2.28 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.72 crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Distributor total share: Rs 33.80 crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana total gross share: Rs. 56.52 crore

Krack earnings in states other than Andhra Pradesh

Total share of Karnataka and rest of the distributors in India: Rs 1.65 crore

Total Overseas Gross: Rs 78 lakh

Day wise collection of Ravi Teja starrer Krack

On Day 1, Krack collected â‚¹ 6.30 crores and on Day 2, it collected â‚¹ 3 crores. On Day 3, the film made a collection of â‚¹ 2.60 crores. By the end of Day 4, Krack made a collection of â‚¹ 2.55 crores. They made a Total share of â‚¹ 14.45 crores. Krack was made on a budget of â‚¹ 16.50 crores and recovered 88% of its investments.

Plot of Krack

Krack is based on true events that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film follows Veera Shankar, a hot-headed police sergeant and the character is portrayed by Ravi Teja. He becomes an arch-enemy of a notorious criminal Katari Krishna, who is portrayed by Samuthirakani. Shruti Haasan plays Kalyani on the screen in the film.

The film sees Ravi Teja’s in the role of an eccentric police officer who gets triggered every time anyone says the word “Background”. He is easy going and funny but a stickler for justice. Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, is an ex-police officer who left her service to focus on her son and family. Watch the trailer of the same below.

Official Trailer of Krack

