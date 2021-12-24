Kris Jenner Sings Christmas Classic 'Jingle Bells' With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Kris Jenner shared a holiday surprise on Friday a festive cover of 'Jingle Bells' song featuring herself. The cover song also features her daughter Kourtney Kardashian on the jingle bells and her fiance Travis Barker, who is seen playing the drums in the clip.

Kris Jenner drops Jingle Bell cover ahead of Christmas

Kris Jenner has dropped a holidays' surprise on Friday just in time for Christmas eve. The momager plays on the 1 minute and 30-second song Jingle Bells with her 42-year-old daughter Kourtney Kardashian. The cover song has already been released on Spotify and other platforms, which is surely a Christmas treat for buffs. The same was announced by Kourtney on her Instagram handle, writing, "A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen Kris Jenner, me on the jingle bells and Travis on the drums, of course."

Kris shared the cover picture on her Instagram handle, captioning it, "A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favourite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do it!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!! Merry Christmas everyone! #linkinbio for where to stream my version of Jingle Bells."

Kardashian sisters are all praise for Kris

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, "There’s a new Christmas legend in town! Link in bio." It included a photo of Kris from her younger days. Khloe also said, "God I love you" in one of her Instagram stories while reacting to Kris' new cover. Skims owner, Kim Kardashian promoted the poster on her Instagram stories, captioning it as Jingle Bells. This is Kris Jenner's first released Christmas song, but she has sung many songs in the past. The infamous 1985 "I Like My Friends" music video was one of her releases.

Kardashians cancel Christmas party amid COVID scare

Apart from this, the family has geared up to celebrate Christmas, with Kendal, Kim and Kourtney giving some glimpses of their holiday preparations on social media. But according to a report by TMZ, the Kardashians have cancelled their annual Christmas party due to the COVID scare in Los Angeles. Now, they will have a family gathering, which will include Kris and her six kids and a caravan of grandchildren.

Image: Instagram/@krisjenner