Kim Kardashian Feels 'excited' To Have Pete Davidson Over For Kris Jenner's Christmas Bash

Kim Kardashian is elated to have rumoured beau Pete Davidson join her for an upcoming Christmas bash hosted by her mother Kris Jenner. According to E!, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is 'a fan of Pete's', and Kim's mother, in particular, is 'obsessed' with him. As per the E! sources, the duo will also be spending New Year’s eve together, with Kim jetting off to Miami to attend Pete's NBC’s special Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

The upcoming Christmas party will mark the duo's second holiday celebration after they were spotted together on the Halloween weekend. The duo's romance rumours come amid Kim and Kanye West's divorce, with the former recently filing to drop Kanye's last name to officially be declared single.

Kim Kardashian 'excited' to have Pete join her at Kris Jenner's Christmas party

The Saturday Night Live comedian's presence at the annual Christmas dinner has left Kim 'extremely excited'. The whole family is also looking forward to spending a holiday with him. It has also been stated that the party could turn out 'awkward' considering Kanye West has also been invited to the gathering.

The couple has been garnering headlines ever since they were spotted holding hands last month as they celebrated Pete's birthday. Various reports had then suggested that even though the couple is 'officially' going out with each other, Kim wants to keep their relationship 'low-key'. They marked the comedian's birthday in Palm Springs, California, and were joined by Kris Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav.

A source also told Page Six that they're still 'figuring out' things and getting to know each other better. They said, "They’re still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible. They’re trying to keep it under wraps. They’re dating. There’s no formal title. They’re dating and getting to know each other

Meanwhile, Kardashian called it quits with Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage. The duo share four kids-North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. The rapper is trying to mend things with Kim and has been making various public statements about winning her back. He also crooned a track about wanting to get back with Kim at the Free Larry Hoover concert.

