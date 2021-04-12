Krishna Shroff Flaunts Her Hip Tattoos In New Black And White Bikini Post On Instagram

Krishna Shroff recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with a set of yet another stunning pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen showing off several body tattoos as she posed in colourful background. She wore a bikini and captioned her post by writing, “Wild child.” Her brother, Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani couldn’t stop herself from commenting on her post. Take a look at Krishna Shroff's Instagram below.

Krishna flaunts her hip tattoos in a black and white bikini

Krishna shared several pictures in which she can be seen sporting a black and white bikini. She flaunted her curves and hip tattoos that are full of roses and more. One of her tattoos goes from her thigh to her armpit. She also has a few tattoos on her waist and the others on both hands. She posed in the middle of a bright colourful background in subtle makeup and kept her wavy hair open. She opted for no accessories and looked at the camera intensely. Fans and friends couldn’t stop gushing over her post. Disha Patani dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Taking to Instagram stories, Krishna shared a video in which she can be seen in the same bikini, as earlier. She was seen enjoying a gala time at the pool with her father, Jackie Shroff. The duo posed towards the camera with a Peace sign hand. She also shared another selfie clip in which she can be seen in a pink and black bikini. She was seen prepping for her workout in an open space. She captioned her post by writing, “You know what time it is.”

A peek into Krishna Shroff's photos

Seems like Krishna loves her tattoos and often share pictures flaunting them. Earlier to this, Krishna shared another picture flaunting her tattoos in an embroidered black and red bikini. She opted for minimum makeup and left her hair wavy and loose. She accessorised herself with a minimal piece of necklace. In the caption, she wrote, “Any guesses which island I’m flying to for the weekend?” Take a look at a few pictures below.

(Promo Image source: Krishna Shroff's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.