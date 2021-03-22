Krishna Shroff Sets A New Milestone At The Gym; Lifts "almost Double" Her Entire Weight

While it is no secret that her brother Tiger Shroff is a major fitness enthusiast, Krishna Shroff is known to be one of the hard workers at the gym herself. She posts pictures and videos from her workouts quite often on social media, which are responded with a lot of excitement by her fans. However, in the recent video that she has posted on her Instagram story, Krishna seems to have achieved a new milestone for herself at the gym. The video shows her lifting a weight.

Krishna Shroff’s fitness milestone

There are a number of videos on Krishna Shroff’s Instagram where she is working hard at the gym, but the recent video posted by her has captured her new personal record. Krishna can be seen doing a deadlift in this video with a weight that could be difficult for most people. She wrote a proud message about the achievement in her story, which reads, “100 kgs… Almost double my entire body weight. Come at me”. The short video starts with her trainer motivating her to perform the lift as she struggles to do it.

With Krishna only half-way done with the lift, her trainer is seen giving commanding her with a stern voice as he said, “Stand up”. After finally finishing the lift, Krishna taken in a moment before finally dropping the bar. She then simply celebrates the record with a smile, as her trainer greets her. Some of the other videos posted by her show her doing similar exercises with heavy weights, such as squats and other weight-training lifts. Her fans promptly respond to these posts in the comments by praising her with all kinds of compliments.

While Krishna has herself remained away from the spotlight unlike her father Jackie and brother Tiger, she is quite popular on social media. However, she is quite similar to Tiger when it comes to fitness and both of them actively practice Mixed Martial Arts. She owns her own gym MMA Matrix Fitness Centre along with Tiger and both of them are frequently seen promoting their gym on social media.