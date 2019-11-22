Krishna Shroff Shares Poem Written By 16-year-old Tiger Shroff, Netizens Stunned

Tiger Shroff who often wows fans and netizens with his amazing dancing skills seems to be quite a writer too. Recently, Shroff's sister Krishna took to Instagram to share a poem penned by the actor when he was just 16-year-old. She captioned it as “Your words hold so much power, choose them wisely,”. In a poem titled, 'What Do I Want?', Tiger expresses his desire for being an athlete and leaping high. He also writes about how his dreams are wild and that he wants his friends to know that he will always be there for them.

16-year-old Tiger writes:

What do I want?

I think about that every day

I know that every day

I wish for that every day

To be the best

An athlete as never before

A man unforgettable

To be able to fly

To be able to leap high

My dreams are wild

I know

But what I want

Is for others to know

I am there to help

My friends

The world.

About Krishna:

Krishna has not debuted in Bollywood yet. However, according to several news reports, she will soon make her Bollywood debut. Whether the reports are true or not, Krishna Shroff always manages to make headlines .Krishna Shroff completed her education from the American School of Bombay. She was an active participant in basketball and also participated in many school and college-level competitions. Her father, Jackie Shroff, is a veteran Bollywood actor, and her mother Ayesha Shroff is a producer by profession. She constantly shares images with her rumoured boyfriend, Eban Hyams.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects:

Tiger Shroff was recently seen in the action-adventure War which released in October last month and had a huge success at the box office. The film was the year's highest grosser action-thriller and has already crossed over Rs 300 crores. The film now holds the highest opening day collection record for a Bollywood film beating Aamir Khan's 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan. The actor is now gearing up for the third instalment of his upcoming popular Baaghi franchise which is set to come out next year.

