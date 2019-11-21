Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Toned Physique As He Shoots For Action-packed Climax

Tiger Shroff had mixed fortunes this year. The actor's Student Of The Year 2 did not perform well at the box office. However, he made a comeback in style with War. The movie turned out to be the biggest hit of the actor's career. Tiger has had quite a few successful movies throughout his career, and from what it looks like, he is in no mood to slow down anytime soon. The Heropanti actor is gearing up in full swing for his upcoming next Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff shared a glimpse of his ripped physique from the sets of Baaghi 3 on social media.

Tiger Shroff Day 2 climax look:

Tiger is seen pushing himself in the gym and his ripped physique looks all set for a high-octane action sequence for the climax. Tiger recently shared a picture on his official Instagram handle where he was seen flaunting his perfect physique from the climax shoot. The actor shared a picture from day two of shooting the climax. He looked amazing in the ripped sleeveless denim shirt paired with jet black denim jeans. He was also seen sporting a black band on his wrist.

Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor shared the screen in the first instalment of Baaghi in 2006. The movie was a success at the box office. The actor then featured opposite Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 that released in 2018. The second instalment turned out to be a bigger hit than the first, as this one got added in the Rs 100-crore club. The third instalment of the franchise will be hitting the screens on March 6, 2020. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who had also helmed Baaghi 2.

Some glimpse of the actor in between the shots:

