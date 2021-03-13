Krishna Shroff Stuns In Bikini Pictures From Maldives; Fans Pour Love

Krishna Shroff took to Instagram on Friday and shared sultry pictures of herself enjoying her time in the Maldives. She is currently on a holiday at the Baglioni Resort in the Maldives as she posed in a bikini and grasps onto a swaying palm tree. Krishna mentioned in the caption of her post, "coco loco" as she strikes different poses amidst the backdrop of the sunny beach and beautiful crystal blue waters. Take a look at the pictures and how her followers reacted to them here.

Krishna Shroff gives a huge fitness boost to her followers

Krishna Shroff often gives her followers a fitness boost as she also updates them on her workout regimen. Recently, she posted a motivational poster about "Virtual Run" and asked fans to join her on March 13 and 14. She wrote on Instagram, "I’m excited to participate in the 1st edition of the @tecnomobileindia Virtual Run, an initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle among Indians. Put your running shoes on and run with me on March 13th and 14th." Take a look at the video here.

Krishna Shroff on her equation with brother Tiger Shroff

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Krishna Shroff reminisced on her moments with her brother and actor Tiger Shroff. She spoke about how the siblings rely on each other for advice and how they used to have their own share of fights when they were young. She said there wasn't any person in the world whom she trusts fully other than Tiger Shroff. She added that there is complete transparency between the siblings, as they go to each other for advice whenever required while also being each other's critics.

On being asked about Tigers popularity with the ladies, she remarked that her friends always used to talk about how "hot" her brother is. She added that his goodness makes her protective of him and that he is "too kind" for this world.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will next star in Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, Ganapath: Part One and Rambo remake. On the occasion of his 31st birthday, Tiger revealed the poster of Heropanti 2. “My first love is back. Action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas,” Tiger captioned the poster. Take a look at it here.

