The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Krishna Shroff's Bold Vacation Pictures Are Goals For Many

Bollywood News

Krishna Shroff is vacationing and the lounging pictures will set anther standard of vacation goals; read on more about Krishna Shroff and her career

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
krishna shroff

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of the Student Of The Year 2 actor Tiger Shroff, is reportedly a fitness freak. She is also known for modelling and acting. The 26-year-old model recently shared some pictures on her Instagram. She was seen in a black bikini, and the backdrop showed her being near a pool. The pictures were major vacation goals.

Here is what she shared: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Also Read | Krishna Shroff: All You Need To Know About Tiger Shroff's Sister

Krishna has not debuted in Bollywood yet. However, according to several news reports, she will soon make her Bollywood debut. Whether the reports are true or not, Krishna Shroff always manages to make headlines. The star kid shared another picture from her vacation and wrote the following caption, “Life’s good. 🌻.” She was seen lounging and taking a sip of her drink by the pool. One can definitely take a leaf out of Krishna's feed on how to achieve the vacation goals.

The picture Krishna Shroff shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff Leaves Fiery Comment On Disha Patani’s Post

Krishna Shroff completed her education from the American School of Bombay. She was an active participant in basketball and also participated in many school and college-level competitions. Her father, Jackie Shroff, is a veteran Bollywood actor, and her mother Ayesha Shroff is a producer by profession. She constantly shares images with her rumoured boyfriend, Eban Hyams.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Also Read | Krishna Shroff Gives Major Fitness Goals In A Workout Video

Krishna Shroff at her gym

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Fans Have A Field Day With His Pics From Baaghi 3 Shoot

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG