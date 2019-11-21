Krishna Shroff's Bold Vacation Pictures Are Goals For Many

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of the Student Of The Year 2 actor Tiger Shroff, is reportedly a fitness freak. She is also known for modelling and acting. The 26-year-old model recently shared some pictures on her Instagram. She was seen in a black bikini, and the backdrop showed her being near a pool. The pictures were major vacation goals.

Here is what she shared:

Krishna has not debuted in Bollywood yet. However, according to several news reports, she will soon make her Bollywood debut. Whether the reports are true or not, Krishna Shroff always manages to make headlines. The star kid shared another picture from her vacation and wrote the following caption, “Life’s good. 🌻.” She was seen lounging and taking a sip of her drink by the pool. One can definitely take a leaf out of Krishna's feed on how to achieve the vacation goals.

The picture Krishna Shroff shared:

Krishna Shroff completed her education from the American School of Bombay. She was an active participant in basketball and also participated in many school and college-level competitions. Her father, Jackie Shroff, is a veteran Bollywood actor, and her mother Ayesha Shroff is a producer by profession. She constantly shares images with her rumoured boyfriend, Eban Hyams.

Krishna Shroff at her gym

