Tiger Shroff's Fans Have A Field Day With His Pics From Baaghi 3 Shoot

Tiger Shroff was recently seen in the action-adventure War which released in October last month and had a huge success at the box office. The actor is now gearing up for the third instalment of his upcoming popular Baaghi franchise which is set to come out next year. Tiger Shroff is also not new when it comes to flaunting his physique as on the second day of the film shoot, the actor shared a picture through his Instagram handle where he can be seen rocking his big biceps in a sleeveless shirt as he poses for the fans from the shoot of Baaghi 3 in Serbia. Here is a look at Tiger Shroff acing the hunk look on the second-day shoot of his film Baaghi 3

Here is how the fans reacted to the picture

Tiger Shroff will be paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in this film which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is slated to open up in March next year.

Tiger Shroff - Other upcoming films

Tiger Shroff is basking in the success of the mystery-thriller, War, which released last year and also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The film was the year's highest grosser action-thriller and has already crossed over Rs 300 crores. The film now holds the highest opening day collection record for a Bollywood film beating Aamir Khan's 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan.

Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Rambo where the actor will look to reinvent Sylvester Stallone's iconic character in a complete action extravaganza which will also be released next year.

