Kriti Kharbanda Highlights What ‘new Normal’ Looks Like In Her Latest Post

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the lives of people across the globe have taken a new turn. Along with the financial crisis, the social distancing and the isolation, people are compelled to adopt a new way of normalcy. Bollywood star Kriti Kharbanda highlighted this in her latest Instagram story.

The Veerey Ki Wedding actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a door with three distinct signs. The three signs read, "Salesman Not Allowed", "Masks Required Beyond This Point" and "Do Not Enter If Unwell". Kharbanda wrote, "New Normal" and added a simple smiley.

Kriti Kharbanda shares what ‘new normal’ looks like

Earlier this month, Kriti shared that she had finally received her vaccination. Clad in a face shield and a disposable mask, Kriti got her first jab. She shared the picture with her 6.7 million followers. She wrote that she was feeling both nervous and excited for her vaccination. "Vaccination hai zaroori. Abhi bana kar rakho doori. Mask pehno aur virtual hugs se kaam chalaao.. kyunki abhi hai thodi majboori", wrote the Housefull 4 star. She even added humourous hashtags with her caption that read, "Jab We Met" and "Jab Jab".

Kriti Kharbanda gets vaccinated

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in two movies. She is a part of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Vaan. The Tamil movie will be a romantic comedy with travelling as a theme. RA Karthik, who has written the movie, will be making his directorial debut with Vaan. The film's cast will also include Hello actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meyadha Maan actor Priya Bhavani Shankar and Pramaani actor Sneha in the lead roles.

Kriti Kharbanda will be seen in 14 Phere next to Vikrant Massey. The film is set to be a social comedy-drama and will be releasing on July 9, 2021. Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan and Vineet Kumar will play supporting in the role in the upcoming film. The movie is produced by Zee Studios and helmed by Devanshu Singh. Vikrant Massey announced that the movie's filming had been completed earlier this year, in January 2021.

