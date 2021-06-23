Kriti Kharbanda Returns To Pole Dancing, Says, 'exhaustion Is Unreal'

Kriti Kharbanda recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her pole dancing session. On June 22, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared her pole dancing image, wherein she is seen doing the floor lean back position. Sharing this picture on social media, Kriti Kharbanda said, "Hello pole! We meet again :)". Further, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star shared that exhaustion is unreal in pole dancing. However, she also added that she feels satisfied and happy.

Kriti Kharbanda nails pole dancing pose, says 'exhaustion is unreal'

As seen in Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post, the actor stunned in black and black attire. She wore a black sports bra and paired it with black shorts with a slit design. As a part of Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram caption, the actor wrote, " Man oh man, the exhaustion is unreal, but the satisfaction and happiness is something else!".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Kriti Kharbanda's latest post. One of the users wrote, "Wow that's really amazing ma'am ❤️❤️😍. Such flexibility 🔥🔥 @kriti.kharbanda", while another added, "You're my inspiration for always!!!!". A fan comment read as "That happiness on your face, I wish to stay forever on you". Another fan commented, "Every time I find something amazing to learn from you". Check out some more fans' reactions.

On Father's Day, Kriti Kharbanda shared her first picture with her father and penned a heartfelt note for him. Here, baby Kriti is seen crying as her dad poses for the picture. Sharing the adorable pic, Kharbanda said, "My first picture with my papdi!". Kriti Kharbanda's heartfelt note read as,

Words cannot describe how much I admire this man. The most selfless, the most hardworking, the most amazing papa. I love you to the moon and back. I’m here because of the upbringing you and ma gave me. I’ve seen this man through his toughest moments and wondered where he gathered the courage to never give up and just keep going. My daddy strongest ♥️ There’s no one like you, there never will be ♥️ To all the fathers out there, #happyfathersday ♥️

IMAGE: KRITI KHARBANDA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.