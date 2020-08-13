Kriti Kharbanda Shares Boomerang That Depicts Her Mood For Today, Watch

Actor Kriti Kharbanda has been quite active on her social media throughout the quarantine. She has been regularly sharing pictures and videos and has stayed in constant touch with her fans. Apart from updates from her daily life, she also shares updates about her partner Pulkit Samrat and their dog. She took to her social media on August 13 to reveal her mood for the day. Take a look at her post.

Kriti Kharbanda shares 'Housefull 4' video for her today's mood

Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media to share a boomerang video with her fans. The clip is a snip from one of her promotional photoshoots for her film Housefull 4. She is seen dressed as her Princess character from the film and is posing with a dummy knife on top of a couple of suitcases. She looks absolutely stunning in her royal blue coloured and bronze embroidered lehenga. She wrote in the caption, "Kaathilaana mood hai aaj ka! ðŸ¤ª ðŸ˜‚

Aur aapka!? ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚

#throwbackthursday #housefull4". [sic]

Fans and followers were quick to take to the comments section and drop their reactions on the actor's stunning boomerang. One user, "Awesomeâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸", while others dropped down the heart and fire emojis in reaction to her post, Beau Pulkit Samrat also commented on the post and wrote, "Ask me". (Translated from Hindi)

The actor earlier shared a birthday post for her 'sista' Sagarika Pillai. In the picture, the duo is seen dressed up in traditional outfits and got themselves clicked at a function. Penning down a long caption with it, Kharbanda wrote, "Heya sista! Happy happy birthday! Sangu, you’re one of the most positive, happy people I’ve ever met. I love being in your company coz u make everything seem better. Your smile lights up a room and your laughter is infectious! I wish u all the happiness and love in the world! I love u â¤ï¸ sister and friend â¤ï¸ there’s no one like u! â¤ï¸ @sagarikaapillai" [sic]

About Housefull 4

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 hit the screens in 2019. The film stars Kriti Kharbanda, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around three brothers who are set to marry three sisters. Halfway through, one of the brothers remembers their past life and realises that their to-be-wives have been exchanged.

