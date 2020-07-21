Kriti Kharbanda's Adorable Photo With Her Pet Is 'sacha Wala Pyaar'

Throughout the lockdown, celebrities have been quite active on their social media and are regularly sharing pictures and videos to stay in touch with their fans. Actor Kriti Kharbanda has also been quite active and recently shared an adorable picture with her dog. She took to her social media to share a picture with her Husky and the duo looks absolutely adorable in it. Take a look at her post.

Kriti Kharbanda's adorable picture with her dog is all you need to see

Kriti Kharbanda is seen dressed in a red coloured shirt with a notched collar design. As she is sitting on a chair with her tied up in a ponytail, her pet is seen sitting on her lap. Sharing a lip-locked picture, she wrote in the caption, "Sachi Wala Pyaar! â¤ï¸ @drogohusky â¤ï¸". [sic] Fans quickly flooded the comments section and were all hearts for the picture.

Kriti Kharbanda earlier took to her social media to share a video from her 2013 film, Googly. The film recently completed 7 years of its release. She simply used the hashtag #7YearsOfGoogly and added a few heart emojis in the caption.

The film was directed by Pawan Wadeyar and also starred Yash along with Kriti. The plot of the film revolved around Sharath and Swathi who meet and fall in love in Bangalore but drift apart due to certain misunderstandings. A couple of years later, they meet again at a friend's wedding.

What is on the work front for Kriti Kharbanda?

Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, and Ileana D'Cruz. As for her upcoming projects, she has multiple films in her kitty. She will be seen in a Kannada romantic drama titled Pappu alongside Sarath Babu.

She will also be seen in Taish alongside Jim Sarbh and Pulkit Samrat and in Sanju Mattu Geetha 2 alongside Anant Nag. The actor will also be a part of the Jaga Pedi-directorial Patiala Punch. Kriti Kharbanda's other projects which have been announced include Housefull 5 and the second installment of Googly, titled Googly 2.

