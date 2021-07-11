Kriti Sanon & Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Mimi' Heads To Netflix, Jio Cinema On THIS Date

Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie Mimi recently got its release date. Sanon took to her Instagram and announced the release date of the movie. The movie is loosely based on the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The movie will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

Kriti Sanon's Mimi gets a release date

Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie Mimi will be released on July 30, 2021, on Netflix and Jio Cinema. Along with the release date of the movie the actress also revealed that the first trailer of the movie will be released in the next three days. Sanon will be playing the role of a surrogate mother in the movie. The actress, while sharing the poster, in her caption wrote: "his July, the happiest movie will make you cry! Delivering a glimpse of her story in 3 days, #Tuesday! Stay tuned for #MimiTrailer. #Nothing Like What You're Expecting #Mimi releasing on 30th July" (sic).

Fans were all hearts for Kriti Sanon's post and left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Kriti Sanon wraps shoot of Bhediya

Recently, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and announced that she had wrapped the shoot of her upcoming horror comedy movie Bhediya. The movie will also feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role opposite Sanon. The actress shared a motion poster of the movie announcing its wrap. Kriti while sharing the poster wrote "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! Releasing in theatres on 14th April 2022. My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!! @amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! @varundvn Thank you for being a great co-actor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always!."'

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is all set to feature in the Indian mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Sanon will be playing the role of Goddess Sita alongside Prabhas as Adipurush (Ram), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The actress will also be seen in upcoming movies like Hum Do Hamare Do and Bachchan Pandey.

