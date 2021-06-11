Kriti Sanon Asks Om Raut To Resume 'Adipurush' Shoot, Calls It Her 'most Exciting' Project

It was on March 12 when Kriti Sanon had broken the big news of working with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, in the upcoming much-anticipated Om Raut directorial, Adipurush. Ever since then, fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the four stars working together. Looks like Kriti is also waiting to resume the shoot of this film.

She recently indulged in an "Ask me Anything" session on Instagram and fans dropped several questions for her. Amid her interaction, a user requested her to reveal something about Adipurush. Kriti remarked that it's one of her "most exciting projects" and that it's a totally "different experience" for her. "Loving every bit of it," she wrote. Not only this, she also made an appeal to the director of the film, Om, and wrote, "Can we please resume soon."

Adipurush will be a multilingual period drama that will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well, and the tagline on the film poster read, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil." The film will see Prabhas playing the role of Lord Ram, Saif essaying the character of Ravan. Kriti Sanon in Adipurush will be seen as Sita. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Kriti was also asked about her first co-star Mahesh Babu. The duo worked together in the 2014 action thriller, 1: Nenokkadine directed and written by Sukumar. Sanon went on to call him the "best, humble and amazing" and hoped that she gets to work with Mahesh Babu again. Produced by Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta, Anil Sunkara, 1: Nenokkadine, was very well received by the audience.

Kriti's upcoming projects

The actor will be seen in the upcoming film, Bhediya, helmed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan, alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has Laxman Utekar’s Mimi in the pipeline in which she will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother.

Sanon is roped in for Bachchan Pandey, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar. The first look posters of the same garnered massive attention from moviegoers.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

