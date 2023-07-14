Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Productions Has A Sushant Singh Rajput Connection? Find Out

Kriti Sanon recently launched her production house named Blue Butterfly Films. Soon after the production house's launch, fans started connecting the name of the banner with Kriti’s late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has now cleared the air around the name of her banner.

3 things you need to know

Kriti Sanon launched Blue Butterfly Films on July 4.

A day later, the actress announced the first film made under her banner titled Do Patti.

The movie will feature Kriti and Kajol in lead roles.

Why did Kriti Sanon name her production house Blue Butterfly Films?

Kriti took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared a video explaining the reason behind naming her production house Blue Butterfly Films. The actress said, “I love butterflies and I love the colour blue. It’s there on my Insta bio since ages. I use it in my captions, I use it when I write poetry.

Diving deep into the meaning of blue butterflies, Kriti added, “I think it signifies dreams, wings, fight, freedom, liberal, positivity, happiness, all of it. I feel like a butterfly is beautiful but it starts off with being a caterpillar turning into a cocoon and then turning into a butterfly. It is a slow steady performance and becoming the most beautiful version of yourself.”

Blue Butterfly Films' Sushant Singh Rajput connect

Earlier when the name of her production house was unveiled, fans assumed it was a homage to Sushant Singh Rajput. They believed the name referred to the captions Sushant used to post on his Instagram handle. The actor once responded to a question from a fan by explaining why he used the symbol so frequently. Sushant wrote that the blue butterfly signifies the emergence, the inevitable, the resonance in all of us. He also compared it to the chaos theory/ butterfly effect/behavioural economics etc etc.

Talking more about Kriti’s first production Do Patti, the film is touted to be a mystery thriller. The project will be written by writer Kanika Dhillon. Kriti exclaimed that the project holds a 'special place in her heart' as it is her debut as a producer. While more details of the project are awaited, it is known that the film is based against the backdrop of North Indian hills.