Kriti Sanon Drops BTS Video From 'latest' Cover Shoot For Magazine With 'fav' Photographer

Bollywood actor, Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle on April 1 and dropped a behind-the-scenes video from her latest photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine’s cover. In the video, Kriti can be seen striking various poses and flashing her bright smile. The actor also added Selena Gomez’s Rare song to the post. Sharing the video, she also tagged her ‘favourite’ photographer, Rohan Shrestha.

Kriti Sanon shoots for a magazine with her 'Fav' photographer

In the BTS video, the Heropanti actor can be seen donning a solid white top which she paired with a faded white coloured blazer and trousers. She went for subtle makeup and her short hair is styled in beach waves. She added a pair of gold bangles earrings to complete her look. As for the caption, she penned, “BTS of my latest @cosmoindia cover shoot… Shot by my fav @rohanshrestha” with a shiny red heart and a pink flower emoticon.

As soon as Kriti’s BTS video was up on the internet, many of her fans were quick enough to like the post and compliment her beauty. A fan commented, “So cute”. Another one wrote, “Adorable” with several red hearts. A user commented, “Awesome” with fire emoticons and several red hearts. Another one simply called her ‘Beautiful’ and dropped a black heart.

Recently, the Luka Chuppi actor posted a pair of stunning pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a brown satin brown outfit with printed brassiere inside. She arched her eyebrows and wore nude lipstick. Her hair is coloured ash brown and styled in loose beach waves. She accessorised herself with a few rings on her fingers. The first picture is a close-up shot, while the second one is the full shot. She captioned the picture as, “Just… work up craving chocolate (chocolate emoji). Morning everyone” with a string of emoticons.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Gorgeous girl!!” with kissing face emojis and red hearts. Another one wrote, “My Morning happiness is your post” with a rainbow emoji. A netizen commented, “Beautiful woman you are” with a red heart.

A peek into Kriti Sanon's photos

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.