The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kriti Sanon Interested To Essay Seema Singh In Farah Khan's 'Satte Pe Satta' Remake?

Bollywood News

Rumour mills have that Kriti Sanon will be seen in Farah Khan's 'Satte Pe Satta' remake. Here is all you need to know about her association with the film.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
kriti sanon

Kriti Sanon, after playing the role of a Maratha queen Parvati Bai in the recently released Panipat, is reportedly been considered for Farah Khan directorial Satte Pe Satta remake. According to media reports, she might step into the shoes of Ranjeeta Kaur's character, Seema Singh, in the remake, which reportedly also features Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma. In the recent interview, Kriti Sanon cleared the air surrounding her association with the Farah Khan directorial. Here is her reaction to the rumours. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Kriti Sanon to play 'Seema Singh' in Satte Pe Satta remake?

In a recent interview published on an online portal, Kriti Sanon rubbished all rumours, saying that the makers of Satte Pe Satta have not approached her any role as of yet. She further expressed her desire to work with Farah Khan and her interest in the Satte Pe Satta remake. Kriti Sanon further thanked all her fans for the warm response that she received for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. It seems that Kriti Sanon, who started the year with Lukka Chuppi, has ended the year on a happy note. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Hrithik Roshan To Be Seen In Satte Pe Satta Remake?

Also Read | Satte Pe Satta Remake: Will Anushka And Hrithik Star Together?

Kriti Sanon's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The movie, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead is an official remake Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Other than Mimi, the actor will reportedly reunite with her Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Also Read | Did Rithvik Dhanjani Get Cast In The Remake Of Satte Pe Satta?

Also Read | Satte Pe Satta Hindi Remake: Hrithik Roshan Yet To Sign The Movie Due To Its Script?

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG