Kriti Sanon Interested To Essay Seema Singh In Farah Khan's 'Satte Pe Satta' Remake?

Kriti Sanon, after playing the role of a Maratha queen Parvati Bai in the recently released Panipat, is reportedly been considered for Farah Khan directorial Satte Pe Satta remake. According to media reports, she might step into the shoes of Ranjeeta Kaur's character, Seema Singh, in the remake, which reportedly also features Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma. In the recent interview, Kriti Sanon cleared the air surrounding her association with the Farah Khan directorial. Here is her reaction to the rumours.

Kriti Sanon to play 'Seema Singh' in Satte Pe Satta remake?

In a recent interview published on an online portal, Kriti Sanon rubbished all rumours, saying that the makers of Satte Pe Satta have not approached her any role as of yet. She further expressed her desire to work with Farah Khan and her interest in the Satte Pe Satta remake. Kriti Sanon further thanked all her fans for the warm response that she received for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. It seems that Kriti Sanon, who started the year with Lukka Chuppi, has ended the year on a happy note.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The movie, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead is an official remake Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Other than Mimi, the actor will reportedly reunite with her Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey.

