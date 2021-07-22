Kriti Sanon Introduces Mimi's Family In BTS Video; Says Supriya Pathak Reminds Her Of Mom

Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming sensitive yet humourous drama, Mimi. On Thursday, July 22, Kriti took to her official Insta handle and treated her fans and followers with a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her film. In the video, she can be seen introducing her character, Mimi's "pillars of strength and support". Kriti can also be seen praising her co-actors for their powerful performance.

Kriti Sanon says Supriya Pathak reminded her of her mother

In the video, Kriti Sanon can be seen sitting on a green couch and talking about her reel family. She is dressed in a black body-fit outfit. The filmmakers have captured the behind-the-scenes video in order to introduce significant characters in the movie. Kriti Sanon kicks off the video by saying, "Mimi's family is actually very very interesting. My mother is someone, who keeps taunting me. She is a very mummy mummy. The way Supriya ma’am did that character, she completely flipped it. There are so many things about her that are like my mother. So, I actually was seeing my mom in her".

The video continues as the film's helmer, Laxman Utekar introduces Mimi's father. He says, "I decided that Mimi's father will be a singer". Sanon continued, "Mimi's father is like her support. I love that Mimi is more attached to her father". Speaking about her Marathi co-actor, Sai Tamhankar, Sanon says, "I would actually call Sai a family as she is playing Shama, who is my best friend. Shama is that one pillar who stands with Mimi throughout". She continues praising the actors including Pankaj Tripathi. She jokingly adds, "I think I should just take him in my family now". The video continues with the actors having fun on the sets of the film. Sanon concludes the video by saying, "Every single character, actor, I think its been teamwork in a sense where I don't see anyone else the character, but them".

Penned by Laxman and Rohan Shankar, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's 2011's National Award-winning Marathi drama, Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. The film will premiere on the online streaming sites, Netflix and Jio Cinema, on July 30, 2021. The film was delayed for the theatrical release due to the ongoing global pandemic, COVID-19. Moreover, the latest OTT release was Toofaan featuring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, and Paresh Rawal. The film that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 16, 2021, received positive reviews from the critics as well as its viewers.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON INSTA/PTI

