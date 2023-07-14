Kriti Sanon Might Play This Legendary Actress In Manish Malhotra’s Directorial Debut

Actress Kriti Sanon has had an eventful year. Her last stint in Adipurush in the role of Goddess Sita generated quite some buzz along with the film,. Now, reports are circulating on social media that Sanon might play the role of an iconic actress in ace designer Manish Malhotra’s directorial debut.

The newsmakers?

Kriti Sanon started her showbizz journey in 2014. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine alongside Mahesh Babu. Subsequently, she made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti, which featured her alongside then-newcomer Tiger Shroff.

(Kriti Sanon with designer Manish Malhotra | Image: manishmalhotraworld/Instagram)

After appearing in another Telugu film Dohchay alongside Naga Chaitanya, Sanon appeared in the Bollywood film Dilwale. She was seen alongside Kajol and Varun Dhawan. After a career so far with many hits, the actress will share the screen with Tiger Shroff once again in Ganapath Part 1.

Manish Malhotra, on the other hand, is one of the most prominent fashion designers in India. He has designed clothes for the likes of Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Kajol, Sushmita Sen, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and more. The couturier has also designed costumes for over 500 films in his career.

Who’s saying what?

Currently, reports are circulating which suggest that the fashion designer is going to make his Bollywood directorial debut. While the debut is reportedly based on the late Bollywood actress Meena Kumari, Sanon is rumoured to be playing the lead. While Malhotra has had a lot of experience in designing outfits, it remains to be seen what kind of a director he might turn out to be.

(Meena Kumari in the 1972 film Pakeezah | Image: Twitter)

Moreover, Sanon has previously spoken about her admiration for Kumari. If the reports are to be believed, the film is going to be a biographical drama that will cover several facets of Meena Kumari’s life.